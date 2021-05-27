Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admit they had feelings for each other while filming ‘Friends’

By CNN
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JudH4_0aDUP7vd00

CNN – Most everyone who has watched the show “Friends” hopes that Ross and Rachel will live happily ever after.

In a twist of fate, the actors who played them, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, admitted during “Friends: The Reunion” that they actually had feelings for each other in real life.

The two stars said they were always dating other people and never acted on their feelings.

“The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer said. “At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

He went on to say, “When we had breaks from rehearsal, there were moments we would cuddle on the couch,” he adds. “We would spoon and fall asleep on the couch and I kept thinking, how did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?”

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, said the rest of the cast definitely knew what was up.

Aniston said she and Schwimmer would talk about whether their first kiss would happen in real life or on the screen.

“Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,” Aniston said. “Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

The reunion also featured several celebrity guests including Lady Gaga, who sang “Smelly Cat” with Lisa Kudrow. Tom Selleck, who played Monica’s love interest, Dr. Richard Burke, also stopped by, CNN reported.

The actors speculated as to what the characters would be up to if the show had gone on. Ross and Rachel would be married. Monica and Chandler would be married — with their kids having graduated. Phoebe would have married Mike and Joey would have opened a sandwich shop in Venice Beach, California.

HBO Max, like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Real Friends#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc#Warnermedia Company#Feelings#Dating#Stars#Moments#Rehearsal#Dr Richard Burke#Venice Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

Friends reunion special: everything we know about the HBO show

It’s been 25 years since Friends came to an end – but it looks like the show was just on a break... The One Where They Get Back Together is officially happening, and we've just been treated to our first glimpse of the trailer (watch above). All six of the...
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Revisiting Friends: 5 Shocking Moments From Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc’s Show

The Friends reunion special is finally happening, and listening to the BG music in the teaser of the special episode brought back so many memories. From the iconic purple door with the yellow frame to the chick and the duck, all Friends fanatics remember even the smallest detail about the show. Of course, we cannot move forward without mentioning the cast of the show who gave us such amazing characters to the world. FRIENDS Reunion Special to Air on HBO Max on May 27.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
Los Angeles, CAnewsbrig.com

Friends Reunion Special Featuring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Other to Premiere on HBO Max on May 27!

Los Angeles, May 14: Streamer HBO Max has announced that the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special will drop on its platform on May 27. All six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — are coming back for the special, titled “Friends: The Reunion“. It’s Happening! Friends Reunion Special With Original Cast is in the Works for HBO Max Streaming Service.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Lisa Kudrow reveals her son once thought Jennifer Aniston was his mom

Nobody, that's who — and that includes at least one of the children of her former "Friends" co-stars!. Lisa Kudrow appeared on "Conan" Wednesday and revealed that her son Julian, who's now 23 and was quite young while "Friends" was originally on the air, would sometimes visit the set. And while there, he not only was instantly drawn to Aniston, he even thought she was his mom at one point!
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has no doubt delighted fans after she shared some exciting news about the upcoming Friends reunion. Fans have been waiting ages to see the gang all get back together, and Jennifer confirmed that the one-off special would be available for streaming on 27 May. The star posted a...
New York City, NYfilm-book.com

FRIENDS: THE REUNION Trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, & David Schwimmer Return [HBO Max]

HBO Max‘s Friends: The Reunion (2021) TV special trailer has been released. Friends The Reunion trailer stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The reunion takes place on Stage 24, the exact sound stage that the original TV series was filmed in Burbank, California. The Friends reunion special will air exclusively on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.
Burbank, CAramascreen.com

Here’s The Teaser For FRIENDS: THE REUNION Which Will Premiere Thursday, May 27 On HBO Max

HBO Max has released this official teaser for FRIENDS: THE REUNION special which will debut on THURSDAY, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
TV & VideosHelloGiggles

The ‘Friends’ Cast Named Their Fave Guest Stars, and Jennifer Aniston Had the Sweetest Answer

With the long-awaited Friends reunion just around the corner, the cast of the '90s sitcom have been reminiscing on the good times more than ever. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow (aka Rachel Green, Monica Geller, and Pheobe Buffay) got together for an interview with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover to discuss some memories from their time on the show. While the interviewer asked several questions about the friendships between cast members and their time on set, one question, in particular, has us especially nostalgic.