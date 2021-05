Hy-Vee has announced a partnership with The W Nail Bar to open several in-store nail salons by the end of 2021. Think about that for a second ladies - You'll be able to give your husband the grocery list and then sit back and get pampered while he does the shopping! The first nail salon opened inside the Bettendorf Hy-Vee in Bettendorf, Iowa, in early April. Keep scrolling to learn more and see pictures.