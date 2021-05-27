Scotsman 3D Printed Foldable Electric Scooter Built with Carbon Fiber Composite
With a 3D printed carbon fiber composite frame, Scotsman foldable electric scooter delivers an ultra lightweight design. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The Scotsman is an innovative 3D printed electric scooter that is available in 3 models based on different outputs: Scotsman 500, 1000 and 2000. All the models feature a 3D printed carbon fiber composite unibody design to bring you a minimalistic and streamlined style, and with the ultra lightweight design and foldable structure, it’s flexible enough for commuting.gadgetsin.com