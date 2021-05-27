Scotsman 3D Printed Foldable Electric Scooter Built with Carbon Fiber Composite

REVIEW – Sometimes, you need to make a statement. People use several things to make those statements. Designer clothing, swiss watches, and other statement pieces that set a tone or expectation. One that is used heavily in business is the pen. When you’re inking that multi-million dollar contract, you don’t want to whip out the plastic pen you swiped from the server last night at Texas Roadhouse. No, you need something that looks good and writes smoothly. You can spend hundreds of dollars on quality writing instruments to get that wow-factor but Monocarbon doesn’t think you have to. Let’s check out their carbon fiber rollerball pen.