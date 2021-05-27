Cancel
San Jose, CA

Meghan McCain Shades Her Co-Hosts on Gun Reform: 'The Second Amendment Exists for a Reason'

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Meghan McCain began her Thursday monologue by assuring her co-hosts that she won't "proselytize" on the Second Amendment in the wake of the mass shooting in San Jose, California, but it didn't take long for her to renege on that promise. During a discussion about the horrific shooting that left 10 people dead, including the gunman, McCain urged her co-hosts to have "a responsible and educated discussion without negating the fact that" Americans are buying guns at record levels. "The Second Amendment exists for a reason," said McCain, the queen of not-so-subtle shade.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

CelebritiesRefinery29

Meghan McCain’s Having A Chaotic Week — & It’s Only Monday

Meghan McCain is once again making headlines — and, this time, she appears to be playing a game of McCain Bingo. During The View’s Monday episode, things got heated between McCain and fellow host Whoopi Goldberg after McCain diverted a conversation about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s most recent comments to, instead, take aim at Rep. Ilhan Omar and other U.S. congresswomen of color known as The Squad. The end result was another McCain meltdown: hardly the first, surely not the last.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls out media's 'strategy' of avoiding all 'real problems' coming from Biden admin

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain blasted the media's "strategy" of keeping its focus away from the various issues that have emerged during the Biden administration. During a discussion about a congressional hearing on the Capitol Hill riot, Joy Behar panned GOP lawmakers who she and her colleagues accused of downplaying the violence that took place on Jan. 6.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin Unite to Drag "Garbage" Olympic Committee

Hell froze over this morning on The View when Meghan McCain and her ideological opposite Sunny Hostin joined forces to condemn the International Olympic Committee's ban on Black Lives Matter apparel. In a rare moment, Hostin and McCain agreed that the decree amounts to telling athletes to "shut up and play," and they skewered the "garbage" Olympic Committee for violating their freedom of speech and expression.
Sportsmediaite.com

Meghan McCain Rips Olympics Committee’s Political Speech Decision: We’re Rewarding China for ‘Modern Genocide’

Meghan McCain took down the International Olympics Committee [IOC] for their decisions about political speech ahead of the Summer games in Tokyo. McCain joined her colleagues Thursday on The View as they discussed the committee’s announcement that competing athletes won’t be allowed to wear any “Black Lives Matter” clothing, nor make any sociopolitical statements during the festivities. Sunny Hostin criticized the rule, noting that professional sports have been intertwined with statements against racism and civil injustice for decades.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain hits Biden's approach to Middle East violence: Support for Israel sounds like 'just words'

Co-host of "The View" Meghan McCain took a swing at President Biden Thursday over his approach to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas. The lone conservative on the show discussed the violent situation with former Independent Sen. Joe Lieberman, noting that Biden's expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself sounded like it was "just words."
Public HealthDecider

Joy Behar Slams Guns for Vaccines Program on ‘The View’: People “Are Paranoid Already”

With states trying everything from free sports tickets to college scholarships to boost vaccination numbers, West Virginia is standing out for offering its vaccinated residents the chance to win hunting shotguns, an incentive Joy Behar openly criticized on this morning’s episode of The View. During a discussion about the ethics of offering prizes in exchange for vaccines, Behar ripped West Virginia’s lottery program for giving people the chance to win weapons.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Not Talking to Each Other Following Heated Debate on 'The View'

After ABC News President Kim Goodwin urges the show's co-hosts to cut out personal attacks, the conservative panelist reportedly storms out because she feels 'attacked.'. AceShowbiz - There is still beef between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar following their heated argument on "The View". In the Wednesday, May 26 episode of the daytime talk show, the co-hosts could be seen not speaking or interacting with each other.
CelebritiesVulture

Even Cindy McCain Thinks Meghan McCain on The View Can Be Cringe

You just know Cindy McCain is a secret Whoopi fan. During a May 26 interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, the person who spawned Meghan McCain was asked by Andy Cohen if she was upset by how Meghan can get “into it” with her co-hosts on The View, citing Meghan’s recent tantrum when Goldberg tried to throw to commercial on Monday. In a video clip of the interview, Cohen notes that he saw Cindy “cringe a little bit when I brought it up. Does it upset you to watch?” Cindy nodded, said, “yeah,” and admitted, “from a mom, you teach your children to be polite, be nice to other people, and all that kind of stuff. It does make me cringe a little bit.” Cindy tried to say she understands that this is all part of Meghan’s job, but shrugged and added, “as a mom, it does bother me a little bit.”
PoliticsInternational Business Times

'The View's' Meghan McCain Bashed After Stating Insurrection Opinion

“The View’s” conservative counterpart Meghan McCain surprised viewers and co-hosts Thursday morning when she shared her opinions about the Jan. 6 insurrection, following Wednesday’s House hearing about the event. The talk show’s co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, all discussed how Republicans commented on the event...