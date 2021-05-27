Archie Griffin’s two Heismans made him a legend, but style and production made him an icon
To Scots, to drinkers of Drambuie, “the 45” recalls the 1745 Rebellion, the last attempt by the Stuart dynasty to regain control of the British throne. It recalls Bonnie Prince Charlie, The Battle of Culloden, defeat. But to Ohio State football fans, “45” means something entirely different, something glorious, in fact; it means Archie Griffin, one of the greatest Buckeyes ever, one of the best college football players ever.www.landgrantholyland.com