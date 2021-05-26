Ultimate Consumption

Today begins a new collaboration between the Valencian Association of Sociology (AVS) and Levante-EMV. This new monthly column collects the interest of both parties to analyze, understand and explain the Valencian society (s). Sociology, as a social science that studies the phenomena produced by human action in their different historical-cultural contexts, has a commitment to citizenship, that is, to each of the people who live together in society. There are many topics that are addressed from this discipline and, little by little, those who still do not know it will be able to discover what we do and why we love our profession.