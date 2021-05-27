Critters of the Week

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The squad babysit for their eight younger siblings, and then learn the importance of boundaries. The main lessons for this week are that you shouldn’t underestimate your responsibilities…I think. Or that you need to do things right, not easy. At least, that’s what I think you could pull from them needing to take care of their younger siblings so their mom can get some rest. Actually, I may not have been paying full attention, but this is the first time I realized that the three chickens were supposed to be siblings. Come to think of it, the squad is three, while their siblings count up to eight. I guess it’s possible that their mom just had more at once later, but you have to wonder, are there five members of the Chicken Squad out there that were either killed by stray animals or abandoned on street corners? That’s right, you thought going deep into Lorax lore was the weirdest route, but get ready for THE CHICKEN SQUAD LORE POSTING. Either that, or when we get a timeskip in Season 5, three of the eight younger chicks will take over and become poor rehashes of the original three. It’s just the way these sorts of shows go. Hopefully they learn to keep this show seasonal so they don’t catch up to the manga too fast.