Animals

Critters of the Week

By Richard Hayes
rvahub.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommon Name: Blue-Gray Gnatcatcher aka Mr. Angry Eyebrows. Length: 3.9-4.3 in (10-11 cm) Weight: 0.2-0.3 oz (4.8-8.9 g) The Blue-gray Gnatcatcher’s grayish coloring and long tail, as well as the way it mixes snippets of other birds’ repertoires into its own high, nasal songs, have earned it the nickname “Little Mockingbird.”

rvahub.com
Pennsylvania State
PetsIdaho State Journal

Pets of the week

Pickles is a sweetheart who is looking for a loving, forever family. Jeanette likes to pounce on things, bat them around and sometimes carry them around in her mouth. She likes to jump out from her favorite hiding place and surprise you. She will catch any stray insects trying to invade your home, and after a long day of being your best friend, she will cuddle up on your lap and rest until the next adventure.
AnimalsWKBW-TV

Critter Fixers on National Geographic TV

Mel is joined by Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges to discuss their show Critter Fixers: Country Vets. These two veterinarians run a bustling veterinary clinic in rural Georgia treats animals of all shapes and sizes. For more information, please log onto: nationalgeographic.com/tv.
Petskeizertimes.com

Cat of the Week

History: Kelli is a grey and white domestic short hair Manx. She is very affectionate and loves to burrow under blankets. Preferred home: Kelli prefers a home with no other pets and no children.
AnimalsPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Don’t Be Fooled, This Cuddly Hudson Valley Critter Can Be As Scary as it Sounds

They are cute but they really sound creepy. The Fisher Cat, also known as the Fisher, isn't a cat at all. It is a member of the weasel family and prowls the woods of the Northeast making us wonder if what we are hearing has us trapped in some kind of horror movie. Some say the sound we attribute to the fisher is actually a fox but everyone I have spoken to says it's a fisher.
Petscounty17.com

Carter’s Critters: Mosquito

Mosquito is a shy kitty. She will tolerate petting but is not overly affectionate, according to shelter staffers. She is a young female domestic shorthair who’s house-trained, vaccinated, spayed, and ready for her forever home. “She LOVES to play with cat toys,” one staffer said, adding that Mosquito would make...
Animalsbubbleblabber.com

Review: The Chicken Squad “Critter Sitters”; “The Problamatic Puppy”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The squad babysit for their eight younger siblings, and then learn the importance of boundaries. The main lessons for this week are that you shouldn’t underestimate your responsibilities…I think. Or that you need to do things right, not easy. At least, that’s what I think you could pull from them needing to take care of their younger siblings so their mom can get some rest. Actually, I may not have been paying full attention, but this is the first time I realized that the three chickens were supposed to be siblings. Come to think of it, the squad is three, while their siblings count up to eight. I guess it’s possible that their mom just had more at once later, but you have to wonder, are there five members of the Chicken Squad out there that were either killed by stray animals or abandoned on street corners? That’s right, you thought going deep into Lorax lore was the weirdest route, but get ready for THE CHICKEN SQUAD LORE POSTING. Either that, or when we get a timeskip in Season 5, three of the eight younger chicks will take over and become poor rehashes of the original three. It’s just the way these sorts of shows go. Hopefully they learn to keep this show seasonal so they don’t catch up to the manga too fast.
PetsMercury News

Critter Corner: Another cat friend might not be the answer

Dear Critter Corner: My family and I have a wonderful 3-year-old cat who we love dearly and is very attached to us. We need to start going back to the office and we are worried she will be bored all day. Would it be a good idea to get her another cat as a companion?
Muskingum County, OHWHIZ

Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Dog Warden is looking for a new home for Canis. He is a four year old Shar Pei and Pit Bull Mix owner release, and he’s been with the adoption center since January. They say Canis is not too fussy and gets along well with...
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Noxious weed found in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Flowering Rush (Butomus umbellatus) has been spotted in drainages in Grand Junction. Flowering Rush is an A list Noxious Weed in Colorado and has been designated for eradication. This is the only confirmed location of this weed in the state. Flowering Rush has caused extreme economic and ecological damage in the Pacific Northwest.
Lifestyletheirregular.com

Thought for the Week

You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. — Dr. Seuss (Theodore Seuss Geisel) If you have a positive thought you’d like us to print, please send or email it to us. Include author’s name, and your name and number, so we may contact you if we have any questions.
AnimalsThe Southern

Outdoors | Monarch Watch program helps restore butterfly habitat

Seeing a precipitous decline in the monarch butterfly population helped Chip Taylor make a career decision. Taylor, a long-time bee biologist at Kansas University, was winding down a project on killer bees in 1990 when the plight of the monarch caught his attention. “That (killer bee) work was coming to...
Florence, ALcourierjournal.net

Happening This Week

HELP US ERADICATE LITTER around Cypress Creek by grabbing your kayak and cleaning up Cypress Creek. on Saturday, June 5. Meet at the Cox Creek launch any time between 8 am-noon for contactless pickup of cleaning supplies. Put in your kayak or canoe and float for litter. Meet down at Wildwood Park for litter and supply collection, and let us know how much you collected!
Small BusinessDeming Headlight

Youth entrepreneur: Cora Richardson, 12, makes and sells crocheted 'critters' at market

Editor's Note: Each month, the Sun-News is spotlighting a youth entrepreneur participating in the Cruces Kids Can — Jr. Vendor Program, a project meant to inspire and equip the youngest business people. Students' participation entails showcasing and selling their goods from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces in the city's downtown. While the COVID-19 pandemic currently prevents the students from selling at the market, their goods are still available through their online outlets.
Entertainmentgeekdad.com

Charity and JAMBand Praise All Creatures & Critters

The ideal recipe for fun is “Mix joy and music and create JAM.” That was the concept behind Charity Kahn and the JAMband, now the creators of seven albums with the release of Creatures & Critters. The 17-tune collection expands on Charity’s mission to raise children’s consciousness and think about the physical world around them. The CD reminds kids (and their guardians) that animals are just as deserving of freedom, health, and well-being in their environments.
Wildlifekmaland.com

Conservation Department Urges Missourians to Be 'Bear Aware' This Summer

(Springfield) -- Late spring and early summer are when Missourians are most likely to come across one of the state's estimated 800 black bears - whether crossing the road, on a hiking trail or even in their yard. Biologist Laura Conlee, furbearer biologist and black bear researcher with the Missouri...
New York City, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Be prepared to water your new plants this summer

After a winter compounded by COVID restrictions, the excitement around the return of summer is heightened this year. Being able to get outside for more than brisk activity enables many more people to consider what they might do in their yards over the next few months. This year we have...