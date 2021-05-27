Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time (Self-Released)

Self-owns are those funny roast jokes that only hurt one person: yourself. Texting is nice. In fact, I feel like it’s the dream of people around the world since the telegraph was invented. Honestly, when the phone came around it probably felt like magic, but no one wanted it. They wanted a receiver that captured a voice memo, maybe. One they could look at whenever it was convenient for them. They did not, however, want to be interrupted by another human in real-time. Texting feels immediate, but you have a little more time to collect your thoughts. That’s why, I believe, people are able to roast themselves so easily. And they’re hysterical when they do it.