Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time (Self-Released)
Waves of Distortion are a new metal band from Sacramento formed by guitarist Brennen Von Slack in 2018. They started recording their debut album Race Against Time in 2020, and it was finally released earlier this year in March. Although unrelenting with its speed, noise, and sheer force, the album, for the genre, deals with themes that are actually quite mature and nuanced. The overall concept is of human weakness in anything from addiction to relationships, and the strength of recognizing that universal weakness within all of us. Vocalist Josiah Fox seemingly floats above the brutal energy of the band and sings with a truly rare sense of melodicism that augments emotions which would be buried in the mix by other less competent hands.bigtakeover.com