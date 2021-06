This article teaches you how smart plugs can save you energy and money in your home, as well as looks at the issues that can occur by using them. Typically, a smart plug uses about 1 Watt of power when in standby mode depending on the type of connection it uses. Because a smart plug is connected to something else in your home to work correctly, it's always somewhat active. However, if you have a smart plug that connects via Wi-Fi, it's likely to only ever use about 1 to 2 Watts at the absolute most each day.