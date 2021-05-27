Kim Pedersen on how transformation pushes sales and marketing together
Maersk’s global head of sales and marketing sees combining the two functions as the key to integrated logistics. When your business ships roughly 20 percent of the world’s merchandise, you feel the impact of a global pandemic in all kinds of ways. Maersk’s global head of sales and marketing, Kim Pedersen, has watched shipping volumes move up and down dramatically. He’s seen the traditional monthly rhythm of C-suite meetings replaced by weekly calls and daily updates. And he’s seen a massive shift in the way that his business engages with its customers.www.thedrum.com