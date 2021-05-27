Cancel
Kim Pedersen on how transformation pushes sales and marketing together

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaersk’s global head of sales and marketing sees combining the two functions as the key to integrated logistics. When your business ships roughly 20 percent of the world’s merchandise, you feel the impact of a global pandemic in all kinds of ways. Maersk’s global head of sales and marketing, Kim Pedersen, has watched shipping volumes move up and down dramatically. He’s seen the traditional monthly rhythm of C-suite meetings replaced by weekly calls and daily updates. And he’s seen a massive shift in the way that his business engages with its customers.

Businessmartechseries.com

Merkle’s Global Executive Summit 2021 Presents Customer Experience Transformation: The Formula For Success

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced the featured speakers for its Executive Summit, being held virtually June 15-16, 2021. The annual conference provides organisations the tools to achieve a total customer experience by connecting experiences across marketing, sales, commerce, and service. The theme for this...
Businessaustinnews.net

PAN Communications' NXT Stage Approach: Supporting Brands from Ideation Through IPO and Beyond

Program built to help marketers and PR pros better align impact-driven services to growth-focused opportunities. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / PAN Communications, a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced the reintroduction of NXT Stage, its unique communications approach that supports companies from early stage to IPO and beyond. Built off 25+ years of proven success with brands such as Definitive Healthcare, Citrix and Smartly.io, NXT Stage is about creating customized integrated programs that align to growth goals as business needs continue to evolve.
Businessdcvelocity.com

DHL Supply Chain, Locus Robotics expand warehouse robotics collaboration

Contract logistics company DHL Supply Chain is expanding its collaboration with warehouse automation firm Locus Robotics, with plans to more than double its use of the firm’s assisted picking robots by 2022, the company said today. DHL Supply Chain is using more than 500 Locus Robotics assisted picking robots at...
Economymartechseries.com

Salesforce and Proof Analytics Deliver Fast, Scalable, Agile Marketing Optimization

The alliance of Salesforce and Proof Analytics has transformed the calculation of marketing ROI, delivering exceptionally fast, scalable and agile Marketing Optimization rooted in a systems-level integration between the two companies. The combination effectively up-ends traditional, consulting-based delivery of marketing mix modeling and similar analytics, replacing slow and expensive solutions with blazing speed and affordability.
Benzinga

SAP Introduces Tools for Business Transformation, Productivity

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) unveiled the SAP Business Network at the global SAPPHIRE NOW conference for better business outcomes, navigation of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, and sustainability contribution enhancement. It announced multiple innovations for business process transformation and higher productivity. SAP’s Business Process Intelligence Solutions enabled organizations to analyze...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Emplifi Enters Customer Experience Market, Unifying Marketing, Commerce and Customer Care to Smartly Address CX Through AI

Today the combined company of Astute Solutions and Socialbakers announced its new brand name, Emplifi. The launch of Emplifi, an Audax backed Customer Experience (CX) platform, brings together over 20 years of experience, global operations, and a customer base of 7,000 top global brands, to give organizations the tools they need to connect social media marketing, customer care, and social commerce to address critical customer experience gaps.
BusinessZDNet

94% of companies have CX initiatives or strategies in place

Thousands of major companies are devoting significant resources to improving the digital experiences of customers, according to a new survey of IT leaders across manufacturing, financial services, retail, healthcare and other sectors in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The survey from Rackspace Technology features the insights of...
TheStreet

Global Power Transformers Market To Reach $32.6 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Power Transformers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Cision Closes Brandwatch Acquisition

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cision announced that it is closing on its acquisition of digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch today. The deal pairs Cision's long-time leadership in media intelligence with Brandwatch's AI and machine learning technology and deep social listening. Today is also marked by the launch of a new embedded Brandwatch app on Cision's platforms and enhanced social media analysis across its offerings.
Technologymartechseries.com

New Global Rackspace Technology Survey Underscores Business Benefits of Modernizing Applications to Improve Customer Experience

Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced the results of a global survey revealing that, in addition to allowing products and services to stand out, modernizing technology and applications to improve customer experiences drives real-world, bottom-line benefits. According to the survey, How Applications Impact Customer Experience, organizations...
RetailThe Drum

4 ways Fanatics streamlined their e-commerce product content workflows with DAM

E-commerce was already growing fast and is now growing faster than ever — customers spent $861.12 billion online with U.S. merchants in 2020 (up 44.0% year over year). Along with that growth comes more digital touchpoints and an increasingly complex omnichannel customer experience. One of the ways that leading brands are stepping up to this challenge is by creating higher quality product content, adding new types of content (e.g. 360º spin photography), and streamlining their production workflows.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Loop Insights Rebrands As Fobi AI To Unify Messaging And Branding With Next Phase Of Enterprise Level Growth

Fobi Ai Inc., a leading data intelligence company using artificial intelligence to help clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement is pleased to announce that Loop Insights is rebranding as Fobi AI today. The Company’s new name, logo, website, and messaging will launch tonight. In addition, the Company’s ticker symbols will also change in the near future to match the company name, with the TSXV changing to “FOBI” and the OTCQB changing to “FOBIF”.
Internetfoodindustryexecutive.com

Tackling the eCommerce Digital Supply Chain with Digital Asset Management

Do you ever think about where the images on your product packaging comes from? How do they get there? How do the right images, text, and designs end up on the various different labels? How do you make sure that the same images are used in the appropriate marketing, commercials, or even on the in-store signage?
Technologybaltimorenews.net

How digital transformation is transforming recruitment

As an interviewer or recruiter, you keep sending emails and making calls - scheduling and rescheduling interviews day in and day out. You end up posting your job advertisements on different channels and working on your excel sheets. How about using a software solution for getting those things done? That is Digital Transformation for you and it is a great way to find how it can affect or improve your recruitment process to a considerable extent.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Meter Sockets Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2019-2026

The Meter Sockets market study now available with UpMarketResearch.com, is a systematic detailing of the potential factors driving the revenue statistics of this industry. Key data documented in the study includes market share, market size, application spectrum, market trends, supply chain, and revenue graph. This research report elucidates a precise competitive summary of the business outlook stressing on expansion strategies adopted by key contenders of the Meter Sockets market.
BusinessTechCrunch

Once a buzzword, digital transformation is reshaping markets

TechCrunch may tend to have a private-company focus, but we do keep tabs on public companies in the tech world as they often provide hints, notes and other pointers on how startups may be faring. In this case, however, we’re working in reverse; startups have told us for several quarters now that their markets are picking up momentum as customers shake up their buying behavior with a distinct advantage for companies helping customers move into the digital realm. And public company results are now confirming the startups’ perspective.
Flathead County, MTFlathead Beacon

Market Trends: Townhouse Sales

Across Flathead County, single-family residence sales outpace those of both townhouses and condominium units. Attached homes, however, still have thriving markets — each with their own dynamics. The printed Beacon has room for one chart, so I chose the townhouses for that. The online Beacon for this week includes an animated GIF, showcasing charts for both attached types.