News Details

Supporting Victims and Their Families of Recent Tragedy in San Jose. The City of Mountain View sends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and co-workers of the victims of the tragic shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority facility in San Jose. At least nine people, including the gunman, died and others were wounded in the May 26, 2021 horrific incident. Initially, there were eight shooting victims but a ninth person died Wednesday evening, May 26.www.mountainview.gov