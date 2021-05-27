Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Scientists: Canceling Tokyo Olympics 'Safest Option'

By Carolyn Crist
WebMD
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 -- With rising COVID-19 cases in Japan and the Tokyo Olympics less than 2 months away, canceling the Summer Games “may be the safest option,” according to a new editorial published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Several U.S. public health experts called for officials...

www.webmd.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Nba#Playbooks#Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Place
Asia
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Latin Times

CDC Labels Covid-19 Delta Strain From India 'Variant Of Concern'

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now labeled the Delta variant of the coronavirus a “variant of concern”. Also known as B.1.617.2, the Delta variant pertains to the one which was first identified in India and was previously considered by the CDC as a variant of interest. On May 10, the World Health Organization classified the Delta variant as a variant of concern.
Public Healthasahi.com

Reception hosted by Suga at end of Tokyo Olympics to be canceled

A scheduled Olympic reception to be hosted by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been canceled to prevent a spread of COVID-19 cases, joining other events related to the Tokyo Olympics that have been called off. Tamayo Marukawa, the state minister in charge of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, made the...
Sportswopular.com

Tokyo Was Once The 'safe' Choice For Olympics

Back in 2013, Tokyo's big win to secure the Olympic Games in only the second round of voting — it took out Istanbul 60-36 — rested largely in its insistence to the IOC that as a host, it was a "safe pair of hands," something that past IOC president Jacques Rogge, a surgeon, said he found appealing.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

The Olympics in Tokyo have ‘lost their meaning,’ and the chance to cancel them has been’missed.’

The Olympics in Tokyo have ‘lost their meaning,’ and the chance to cancel them has been’missed.’. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has come under fire from a member of the Japanese Olympic Committee’s executive board, who claims the “Olympic Games have lost significance” and questions the prudence of conducting the event in the middle of a global epidemic.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Tokyo Olympics in the shadow of coronavirus

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - As the clock ticks down to the opening of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, Japan is preparing to host a Games like no other in history, as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Although the global situation has improved from a year ago, when...
Public HealthESPN

The many hurdles of this summer's Tokyo Olympics

The opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics are just about 50 days away, and despite Japan's battle against a fourth wave of COVID-19, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organising committee are adamant the Games will go ahead. Here's where it all stands ahead of what promises to...
Olympic Gamessuperhits1027.com

Tokyo Olympic Village Officials Consider Banning Alcohol

Normally, Olympic Village is like one big frat party where athletes celebrate their victories and drown the sorrow from their losses with plenty of booze. But the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games may be an entirely different story. The CEO of Tokyo’s Olympic Organizing Committee says officials are planning on banning...
SportsESPN

Refugee team of 29 athletes picked for Tokyo Olympics

GENEVA --  The refugee team for the Tokyo Olympics will have 29 athletes competing in 12 sports, including a medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games who left Iran citing institutional sexism. The team selected by the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday was drawn from 55 athletes who...
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

CDC designates delta virus ‘variant of concern’

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now calls the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, a “variant of concern.”. The variant of concern designation is given to strains of the virus that scientists believe are more transmissible or can cause more severe disease. Vaccines, treatments and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a variant of concern.
Worldeverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Tokyo Olympic Dressage Teams Switch Up

Tokyo Olympic dressage teams switch up just month before the games are set to go ahead. With just over one month to go until the Tokyo Olympic Games begin, dressage teams have withdrawn and late invitations sent to lucky nations. Both Norway and New Zealand have withdrawn their dressage quads...
BaseballGwinnett Daily Post

USA Baseball qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Team USA clinched a berth in the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-2 win Saturday night against Venezuela in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The team, a mix of major league free agents and notable prospects managed by Mike Scioscia, finished 4-0 to win the Americas qualifying tournament. The U.S. will compete against host Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea in the Summer Games from July 28-Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

Tokyo Olympics: IOC looking at redistributing N.Korea slots

Tokyo [Japan], June 9 (ANI): With the Tokyo Olympics round the corner, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is looking at redistributing the slots that were held for North Korea. An IOC official speaking at a press conference explained the need to finalize the allocation of slots to ensure fairness as there are athletes waiting for information about participating in the games, reported Kyodo News. Even though North Korea's Olympic committee is yet to make any official communication to the IOC on the decision to miss the Games, North Korea's sports ministry had said in April that Pyongyang would not participate in the Summer Games to protect its athletes from the novel coronavirus. The last time they skipped the Olympics was in 1988. Meanwhile, overseas media personnel will be strictly monitored after entering Japan for the Olympic Games to ensure they have no contact with the public, Tokyo Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto has said. Hashimoto told an executive board meeting in the opening remarks that Japan is still in a "very difficult situation," and "to make sure that people don't go to places other than the places where they are registered to go, we will use GPS to strictly manage their behavior." Media arriving from abroad need to submit pre-determined destinations during the games and with the use of GPS, they can be tracked by organisers to ensure they are isolated during the first 14 days after arrival. "If any violations are found, measures like suspension or deprivation of accreditation or deportation proceedings will be applied," Toshiro Muto, the Tokyo 2020 CEO, told reporters after the executive board meeting. "After 14 days, they can engage in normal media coverage," Muto said. "Considering the current situation, that is tolerable." (ANI)
NFLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Tokyo roads closed ahead of Olympics

TOKYO – Roads were being closed off Tuesday around Tokyo Olympic venues, including the new $1.4 billion National Stadium where the opening ceremony is set for July 23. This is a clear sign that Tokyo Olympic planners and the International Olympic Committee are moving forward despite public opposition, warnings about the risks of the games becoming a spreader event, and Tokyo and other parts of Japan being under a state of emergency until June 20.
Sportsactive.com

What to Know About Triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics

It's so close we can taste it—the 2020 (er, 2021) Tokyo Olympic Games are almost here!. The opening ceremony kicks off this summer's action on July 23, and it's shaping up to be one of the most unique and exciting Games in recent memory. There are a handful of new sports that will attract new viewers, including surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing, as well as some must-watch storylines to follow from American athletes at the top of their respective fields.
Sportsclimatenewsnetwork.net

Olympic cauldron awaits 2021’s Tokyo competitors

Despite a recent Covid spike Japan is going ahead with its plans, involving a veritable Olympic cauldron for competitors. LONDON, 9 June, 2021 − Athletes, spectators and the many thousands of officials and members of the media attending the events due to start in late July might be concerned about Covid. But they will also have to deal with the impacts of climate change, and the Olympic cauldron that is heating up to receive them.
SportsFirst Coast News

Tokyo Olympics Fast Facts

You know those Olympic gold medals? They aren't solid gold and, in Tokyo, they're made from something you use every day.
Sportsmoderntokyotimes.com

Tokyo Olympics: Official of the JOC aged 52 commits suicide in Tokyo

Tokyo Olympics: Official of the JOC aged 52 commits suicide in Tokyo. The holding of the Olympics in Tokyo this year remains largely unpopular because of the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. Yet, while members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Tokyo Governor Yoriko Koike appear aloof to genuine concerns of the general public, the toll on ordinary members of Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) must be enormous.