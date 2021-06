More often than not, when autism, ADHD, dysgraphia, dyslexia and other neurodiverse profiles come up in conversation or in public discourse, words like "challenge,” "hardship,” "disability,” "disorder,” "condition" and "special needs" typically cross the mind. To think about these diagnoses strictly in these terms overlooks the big picture in that there is growing evidence that certain exceptional abilities are directly relevant. As an autistic individual, I can personally attest to several of these: attention to detail, intense focus on tasks, pattern recognition, analytic thinking and moral decisionmaking, to mention just a few. Considering that these and other pertinent skills are valuable and marketable, the problem of extreme underrepresentation of neurodiverse people in the workforce is one that needs to be addressed.