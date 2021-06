DUNCANVILLE, TX – Duncanville Police Department is currently investigating several financial fraud offenses committed against the elderly and other vulnerable citizens within the city. Officers have been made aware of new methods being used by fraud suspects, which can include gifts being delivered to the homes of victims to make the scam appear more credible. The scammer may use these unsolicited gifts to convince potential victims there is a larger prize to be had, but usually with a catch. These offenses have been conducted over the phone, by text, mail, and via the internet.