If you were mildly confused when Coca-Cola introduced their "Share a Coke" campaign a few years back, you weren't the only one. When you picked up a bottle that read, Share a Coke with Michelle, but you didn't know anyone named Michelle, then… what was the point, right? Well, more recently, Coke has innovated so you can personalize your label to share a Coke with whomever you want—except some users have found that the system censors certain names, while it seems to greenlight some slurs. As a result, Coke has taken an unexpected stance.