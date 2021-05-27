Cancel
Frankie, review: Isabelle Huppert drifts idly through the buzz of family drama

By Tim Robey,
Telegraph
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDir: Ira Sachs. Starring: Isabelle Huppert, Brendan Gleeson, Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear, Jérémie Renier, Vinette Robinson, Ariyon Bakare, Pascal Greggory. 12A cert, 100 min. Frankie (Isabelle Huppert) is a well-known French actress who has been given months to live. Her nearest and dearest, including a husband in denial (Brendan Gleeson), a doleful ex (Pascal Greggory), and two squabbling children (Jérémie Renier and Vinette Robinson), are gathered with her in Portugal, on what she clearly intends as a last holiday, to settle some scores and work on resigning themselves to imminent loss.

www.telegraph.co.uk
