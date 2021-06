The Olympic qualifying window for track athletes is open for one more month, and many Canadians took advantage of races in the U.S. this past weekend as they looked to book their tickets to Tokyo. With quick results from Gabriela DeBues-Stafford, Julie-Anne Staehli and more, it was another fast and successful weekend of racing for Canucks. On top of the Canadian results, there were also some big runs from Americans, including high school and NCAA records from Hobbs Kessler and Athing Mu. For those results and more, here is another edition of the weekend recap.