In the spring of 2020, when the United States was coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some journalists began asking whether the initial outbreak in China could have originated in the biomedical research laboratory in Wuhan through the accidental release of a virus (perhaps altered for the purpose of studying disease). The Washington Post’s Global Opinions columnist Josh Rogin wrote about this scenario; I noted it in an April 2020 column that argued that assigning major responsibility for the pandemic to China’s leadership made sense.