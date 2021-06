As we grow older we look back more and more on how things were and used to be when we were young. We were busy with everyday life and our children’s memories and no time for ours. A specific memory came to my mind on something that had happened to me over 57 years ago when I was 13 years old in Greece that I will share with you. I always went to church on Sundays and always wore my special gold cross that my godmother gave me when she baptized me as a baby. It is custom in the Orthodox Church to be baptized a few months after birth and it is a very special event.