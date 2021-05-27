Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Bring Change to Mind: Digital Life and Mental Health

peopletv.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEOPLE partners with Glenn Close and her non-profit organization, Bring Change to Mind, in an effort to destigmatize mental illness. Janine Rubenstein moderates this panel, which includes Bethany Mota (founder, Atom&Matter, author/content creator), Jordin Sparks (multiplatinum recording artist/actress), Alyson Stoner (actress/activist/entrepreneur) and TikTok stars Ian Paget/Chris Olsen (synonymous with the platform and recently nominated for the first-ever TikTok x GLAAD Queer Advocate of the Year).

peopletv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordin Sparks
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Alyson Stoner
Person
Bethany Mota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Atom Matter#Tiktok X Glaad#Bring Change#Mind#People Partners#Creator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
People

Jordin Sparks, Alyson Stoner and Others Talk Mental Health in the Digital World: 'Keep Evolving'

Jordin Sparks and Alyson Stoner were among the stars who came together on Thursday to discuss social media and its impact on their mental health. This week, PEOPLE and the non-profit organization Bring Change to Mind, which was started by actress Glenn Close, is hosting a four-part virtual panel series on mental health and young people, called Conversations with Bring Change to Mind in Partnership with PEOPLE.
Mental HealthGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

New approach to mental health treatment earns Mind Springs national award

There’s been a local, state and national outcry for a better treatment for mental health. And, in the eyes of Michelle Hoy, executive vice president of Mind Springs Health, service providers weren’t meeting that demand enough. So Hoy and Dr. Jules Rosen, former chief medical officer of Mind Springs, 515...
Mental Healththedailyinsurancenews.com

Applying for Mental Health Therapy with Life Insurance Cover

There are many different online therapy options out there nowadays and most of the insurers we deal with will have no issue assigning cover for online therapy versus traditional therapy, so long as the provider is on their approved list of therapy platforms. In reality, the steps towards getting online...
Mental Healtharxiv.org

Quantifying language changes surrounding mental health on Twitter

Anne Marie Stupinski, Thayer Alshaabi, Michael V. Arnold, Jane Lydia Adams, Joshua R. Minot, Matthew Price, Peter Sheridan Dodds, Christopher M. Danforth. Mental health challenges are thought to afflict around 10% of the global population each year, with many going untreated due to stigma and limited access to services. Here, we explore trends in words and phrases related to mental health through a collection of 1- , 2-, and 3-grams parsed from a data stream of roughly 10% of all English tweets since 2012. We examine temporal dynamics of mental health language, finding that the popularity of the phrase 'mental health' increased by nearly two orders of magnitude between 2012 and 2018. We observe that mentions of 'mental health' spike annually and reliably due to mental health awareness campaigns, as well as unpredictably in response to mass shootings, celebrities dying by suicide, and popular fictional stories portraying suicide. We find that the level of positivity of messages containing 'mental health', while stable through the growth period, has declined recently. Finally, we use the ratio of original tweets to retweets to quantify the fraction of appearances of mental health language due to social amplification. Since 2015, mentions of mental health have become increasingly due to retweets, suggesting that stigma associated with discussion of mental health on Twitter has diminished with time.
Mental HealthStatesville Record & Landmark

Squashing the Stigma: Mental health major factor in overall quality of life

When you picture someone who is mentally ill, how do you imagine them? Your answer can help you determine if you are feeding into the stigma of mental health. According to the American Psychiatric Association (APA), this stigma can stem from misconceived stereotypes and prejudices that indicate that people with mental illness are dangerous or unpredictable.
San Francisco, CAdailymagazine.news

Answering the call: Changing how 911 responds to mental health crises

San Francisco's roughest neighborhoods can seem dominated by the homeless, the mentally disturbed, and those openly using drugs. But San Francisco Mayor London Breed is cutting the police budget. Correspondent John Blackstone asked, "Don't you need more police on the street to change that?" "We gotta look at things differently,"...
Mental Healthwyso.org

Abrupt Changes to Education Take a Toll on Teachers' Mental Health

When Margie Whetsell walked into the classroom her first year of teaching, she never imagined the pandemic nearly four decades later that would upend how she’d been taught to teach and how she connected with her students. The sixth-grade teacher at Lakeview Intermediate School in Stow says it was teaching an old dog new tricks.
Montclair, NJMontclarion

Active Minds and Erasing the Stigma Around Mental Health

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forcing the world to isolate, the topic of mental health quickly rose to the surface for many individuals. Active Minds is a national organization for youth, especially college students, that was founded in June 2003 by Alison Malmon. Malmon’s brother, Brian Malmon, suffered from depression and psychosis. He dealt with this silently and eventually succumbed to suicide.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Scrutinizing the effects of digital technology on mental health

Technological advancement has taken the world by storm, where everything is just a click away. Digitization has slowly entered our lives and became a central part of it. We cannot imagine a single day without these digital tools. These digital tools are often backed by strong IT Support. It helps the users to file their grievances and queries while using these digital tools. Since every coin has two sides using these digital tools has got some negative as well as some positive effects.
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Crane River, other groups partner to bring witty ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ for mental health

KEARNEY — McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation seeks to break down the stigma of mental health. “Anytime we can do an event where the public is involved, we can share our message and that inherently breaks down the stigma,” said Todd Schirmer, executive director of the foundation. “Normalizing the conversation makes it not a clinical thing that we need to talk about, but makes it something that most people deal with on a regular basis.”
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Emergence Health Network brings mental health awareness to El Paso ISD

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Emergence Health Network is working with the El Paso Independence School District along with staff and students at El Paso High School to bring awareness to the importance of seeking help for behavioral health issues. “We were approached...
Mental HealthKIMT

MDH to launch three-digit phone line for mental health emergencies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health is launching a new three-digit phone number to help anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. Starting July 2022, Minnesotans will be able to reach a trained crisis counselor at any time by dialing 988. Calls will be directed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which offers free and confidential support to anyone in distress.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

No change in mental health of university students in Stockholm during pandemic

University students in Stockholm reported no tangible differences in depression, anxiety or stress during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a longitudinal study at Sophiahemmet University and Karolinska Institutet finds. The study is published today in Scandinavian Journal of Public Health. The study examined changes in self-rated depression,...
Miami, FLTechCrunch

NUE Life Health raises $3.3M for its psychedelics-meets-tech mental wellness platform

The Miami-based startup has raised a $3.3 million seed round from investors including Jack Abraham (Atomic Ventures, Hims), Shervin Pishevar (formerly of Sherpa Ventures, UBER), Martin Varsavsky (Prelude Fertility, Overture), Jon Oringer (Shutterstock, Pareto Holdings), James Bailey (a capstone supporter of the Multidisciplinary Assoc. for Psychedelic Studies) and Christina Getty. All the above are part of the recent diaspora from Silicon Valley to Miami.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Paying Attention to Your Mental Health

Mental health is a blanket term used to describe emotional, psychological, and social well-being. The status of your mental health will have a huge impact on how you feel, think, and act. Because of how impactful mental health can be, it is vital that you are constantly taking note of your situation and learning strategies to ensure that your mental health is properly being taken care of.
Mental Healthcumbriacrack.com

Every Life Matters Cumbria says mental health problems ‘at all time high’

A charity supporting people with thoughts of suicide and self-harm say mental health problems are ‘at an all time high’. The Cumbria suicide prevention charity Every Life Matters Cumbria, in collaboration with North East and North Cumbria Suicide Prevention Network, have started distributing Suicide Prevention Resource Tins across north Cumbria.