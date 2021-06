I don’t know how to play dominoes. I’ve also never met a single person in my life that knows how to play dominoes. I’m not even sure there’s technically a way to play dominoes as a conventional “game” and you’ll never convince me otherwise. Everyone knows that when you’re saying you’re playing dominoes, what you really mean is you’re sitting them up on their ends in rows to be knocked over, watching as they snake their way around the pattern you’ve laid out for them. It’s an incredibly satisfying sight… until you realize you have to pick them all up and think back on all the time you spent arranging them.