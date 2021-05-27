Cancel
Nadja - Luminous Rot (Southern Lord)

By Michael Toland
Cover picture for the articleProlific Canadian duo Nadja clearly has a mission: find the midpoint between abrasive noise and shimmering beauty, and mine it for all its worth. On the band’s latest album Luminous Rot (released via Southern Lord, whose affection for weirdo metal makes it a perfect partner), multi-instrumentalist Aidan Baker and bassist Leah Buckareff eagerly but gracefully take bits of shoegaze, noise rock, ambient electronics, doom metal and early nineties post-punk and mix them into a thick, plangent hellbrew that somehow manages to be both luscious and noxious.

