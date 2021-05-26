Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Republicans Literally Suffer Stockholm Syndrome, Microwave Radiation, Cowardness or all these Maladies!

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 2021-05-26

Since the 2016 Presidential election of Trump and his un-mitigated kidnapping of the Republican Party, they seemingly have undergone a drastic metamorphosis into something more undemocratic, demonic and cynical than imaginable. What could possibly cause most of the members of the Republican party who were demeaned, threaten, terrorized, and literally neutered to idealized and kowtow to Trump? He’s literally their abuser and kidnapper of the Republican party.

thewestsidegazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Un#Stockholm Syndrome#The Republican Party#The Sverige Kreditbank#Senate#House#Russian#Mafia#Germans#Jews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
News Break
Public Health
News Break
United Nations
Related
SwedenToday I Found Out

Is Stockholm Syndrome Actually a Thing?

At 10AM on August 23, 1973, Jan-Erik Olsson, a convict on leave from prison, walked into the Kreditbanken Norrmalmstorg bank in Stockholm, Sweden. Dressed in a wig with his face painted black, as he entered the bank lobby he pulled a submachine gun from under his coat, fired into the air, and yelled out: “The party has just begun!” Thus began the most infamous bank robbery in Swedish history, an event which kept Swedes glued to their television sets for six tense days and gave us us the name of a well-known but controversial psychological condition: Stockholm syndrome.
POTUSNPR

Trump Heads To U.S.-Mexico Border, Days After Kamala Harris Trip

Former President Trump is set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border this week, just days after Vice President Kamala Harris made her own visit to Texas. Both trips come at a time when many Republicans are describing the situation at the border as a, quote, "crisis," with unauthorized crossings at their highest level in decades.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

MSNBC guest blames 'cowardly' police for rising crime, claims they are 'butthurt'

Amid rising crime across the country, one MSNBC panelist lays blame at "cowardly" police officers for being "butthurt" about criticism towards their profession. On Saturday, former Los Angeles police officer Cheryl Dorsey appeared on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" to discuss policing and the surge in crime where she was asked by anchor Tiffany Cross why the country is facing an uptick in crime at this time. The comments were first flagged by Newsbusters.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Sen. Rob Portman: Trump ‘definitely’ the leader of the GOP

Sen. Rob Portman says former President Donald Trump is still the top dog in the Republican ranks. “He’s definitely the leader of the party in the sense that he has high popularity with the Republican base,” Mr. Portman, Ohio Republican, said on ABC’s “This Week.”. Mr. Trump showcased his star...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House. Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Breaking away from Trump

(CNN) — In 2008, Brian Sicknick reached out to Sandra Garza on a dating site. She responded quickly and when they decided to date, "he made an odd request," Garza recalled: Could they meet for breakfast? It "was his favorite meal of the day, particularly blueberry pancakes ..." "Brian was...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Latest Talking Points Ahead of Ohio Rally

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday in Wellington, Ohio in support of his former aide Max Miller. Miller is seeking to unseat Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump in January. Trump has continued to offer consistent criticism of the 2020 presidential election, calling...