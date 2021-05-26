Republicans Literally Suffer Stockholm Syndrome, Microwave Radiation, Cowardness or all these Maladies!
Since the 2016 Presidential election of Trump and his un-mitigated kidnapping of the Republican Party, they seemingly have undergone a drastic metamorphosis into something more undemocratic, demonic and cynical than imaginable. What could possibly cause most of the members of the Republican party who were demeaned, threaten, terrorized, and literally neutered to idealized and kowtow to Trump? He’s literally their abuser and kidnapper of the Republican party.thewestsidegazette.com