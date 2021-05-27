Cancel
Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

By MARK KENNEDY
Daily Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn't 'œToxic.'. The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage "Once Upon a One More Time," featuring Spears' tunes, including 'œOops!'» I Did It Again,' 'œLucky,' 'œStronger' and 'œToxic.'

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

