Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Governor Ivey Awards COVID-19 Community Development Block Grants to Calhoun, Mobile and Montgomery Counties

alabama.gov
 11 days ago

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $1.6 million to assist Calhoun, Mobile and Montgomery counties with their continued efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

governor.alabama.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
County
Montgomery County, AL
Montgomery, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Coronavirus
Mobile, AL
Government
Montgomery, AL
Health
Montgomery County, AL
Health
County
Calhoun County, AL
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
Mobile County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Health
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Health
Calhoun County, AL
Government
Montgomery, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Government
Montgomery County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Water Resource Management#Federal Grants#County Officials#Covid#Alabama Counties#Governor Ivey#Governor Kay Ivey#Emergency Officials#Awards#Energy Conservation#Economic Development#Cities#Medical#Entitlement Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Housing
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama Statewcbi.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation as Republican opposition fades. It’s been a hot topic in the state for decades. Ivey reported signing the bill Monday. The program will allow those with qualifying conditions to purchase medical marijuana prescriptions. The approval comes almost a...
Alabama StateCullman Times

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting plaintiffs'...
Alabama Statewtvy.com

Judge hears arguments on Alabama mega-prison lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County circuit court judge heard arguments Friday on whether to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to stop the progress on Alabama’s multi-billion dollar mega-prison construction plan. Gov. Kay Ivey signed two contracts with the prison giant CoreCivic in February to build two mega-prisons in...
Washington StateYellowhammer News

ADOL Secretary Washington applauds Gov. Ivey for opting out of pandemic compensation programs; Credits her for brisk recovery

Earlier this week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the state would end its participation in federal pandemic employment compensation programs effective June 19, 2021. The announcement was welcomed by Alabama business owners who have been grappling with labor shortages, which some blame on the generous federal benefits doled out in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Montgomery, ALABC 33/40 News

Gov. Ivey signs medical marijuana bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Governor Ivey signed Senate Bill 46 (medical marijuana) into law on Monday. “Signing SB 46 is an important first step. I would like to again thank Sen. Tim Melson and Rep. Mike Ball for their hard work over the last few years and their willingness to address the legitimate concerns. This is certainly a sensitive and emotional issue and something that is continually being studied. On the state level, we have had a study group that has looked closely at this issue, and I am interested in the potential good medical cannabis can have for those with chronic illnesses or what it can do to improve the quality of life of those in their final days." -- Governor Kay Ivey.
Alabama StateWSFA

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly. The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money. The 46-year-old...
Alabama Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey’s office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
Prichard, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Prichard officials cite CDC in decision to keep parks closed, but CDC doesn’t recommend that

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – In keeping city parks shuttered for more than a year because of COVID-19, elected officials point to federal health guidelines as justification. Former City Councilwoman Severia Campbell Morris, who was on the council last year when the city devised the park police, said Monday the city is following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Alabama StateWALA-TV FOX10

Alabama legislators back for final day of 2021 session

Alabama lawmakers are returning to Montgomery today for the final day of the 2021 legislative session. One of the most pressing issues is final approval of the $2.4 billion General Fund budget. Another bill that could be addressed is a ban on gender affirming treatment for transgender minors. And, lawmakers...
Montgomery, ALPosted by
WZDX

Gov. Kay Ivey signs Republican-backed voting bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed into law a bill that would levy criminal penalties for voting in an election in Alabama, then voting again in the same election in another state. Rep. Chris Blackshear, R-Phenix City, introduced House Bill 167, and said during debate on the...
Alabama Statemarijuanamoment.net

Alabama Governor Signs Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill

The governor of Alabama on Monday signed a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state that was sent to her desk earlier this month. Following the measure’s passage, Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signaled that she intended to sign after “thoroughly reviewing it.” But while there was a general expectation that she would recommend amendments, she signed it as is.
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Historic Montgomery marker honors Rev. Robert and Jeannie Graetz

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The efforts of Reverend Robert and Jeannie Graetz to end segregation in Montgomery during the civil rights movement continues to impact people today. On Sunday, the city of Montgomery placed a historic marker in front of the Graetz former home located at 1558 Dunbar Street. Meta...
Montgomery, ALaldailynews.com

General Fund passes final vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The state’s General Fund budget received final passage Monday, as lawmakers sent a record-setting $2.4 billion budget to Gov. Kay Ivey for her approval. House Budget Chairman Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, took to the House floor to explain that changes made in the conference committee add about $900,000 from what the Senate passed.
Mobile, ALutv44.com

Former Mobile City Councilman William Carroll running again

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After an 8 year break, a former Mobile City Councilman is running to get his seat back. William Carroll represented District 2 until 2013, and he's already got a list of issues he wants to tackle. Carroll says he decided not to run for re-election in...