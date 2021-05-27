Governor Ivey Awards COVID-19 Community Development Block Grants to Calhoun, Mobile and Montgomery Counties
MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $1.6 million to assist Calhoun, Mobile and Montgomery counties with their continued efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.governor.alabama.gov