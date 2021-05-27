Cancel
Jerry O'Connell 'Had No Idea' Stand By Me Costar Wil Wheaton Felt 'Forced' to Act by Parents

Cover picture for the articleJerry O'Connell is speaking out in support of his Stand by Me costar Wil Wheaton after the latter's recent claims that his parents pressured him into acting as a child. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment published last week, Wheaton, 48, said that he "didn't want to be an actor when I was a kid. My parents forced me to do it," adding of his actress mom, "My mother made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "

