When you purchase your first electric vehicle from a guy named Dutch in Reseda, it’s safe to say you can officially be called an EV pioneer. Ed Begley, Jr., acclaimed actor and staunch environmentalist, acquired the car from a phone book search in 1970. It was a Taylor-Dunn, and he describes as more of a golf cart with a windshield wiper and a horn. Over the next several years, he worked with others to have EVs converted from gas cars, one a bit better than the next. Eventually, he leased and owned some of the early EVs commercially available, like the GM EV1 and Toyota RAV4 EV.