“Please join us in congratulating Officer Theodore Santos on his promotion to the K9 unit. Teddy has been with the BSCO for eight years and has a reputation among the staff for being a hard-working officer who always has a smile on his face and is willing to help his brothers and sisters at the drop of a hat. Monday was Teddy’s first day with the unit as Lt. Kenny Almeida and Sgt. Billy Dillingham got him up to speed.