Montreal patios are reopening but bar and restaurant owners say they lack staff

By Canadian Press
albertaprimetimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL — Karoline Gagnon worked as a bartender or bar manager for 25 years in Montreal and while she says she had often considered changing careers, the money and the freedom that lifestyle offered were too tempting. But more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Gagnon says she won't...

