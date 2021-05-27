Cancel
U.S. may fine pipeline operators for unreported cyberattacks

By Ari Natter
SFGate
 9 days ago

Pipeline operators who fail to report cybersecurity attacks to the Department of Homeland Security could face fines of $7,000 a day or more under regulations being released Thursday in response to the ransomware attack that temporarily paralyzed the nation's biggest fuel pipeline. The so-called security directive being issued by Homeland...

www.sfgate.com
Moore County, TXMoore News

JBS making 'significant progress' returning to normal operations after cyberattack

JBS USA officials said in a press release Tuesday that they were making "significant progress" returning to normal operations at their facilities in the United States and Australia after a cyberattack over the weekend affected operations and forced the company to halt production at beef plants in the United States, including JBS Cactus. "JBS USA and Pilgrim's (JBS owns Pilgrim's Pride, a major poultry producer) are a critical part of the food supply chain, and we recognize our responsibility to our team members, producers, and consumers to resume operations as soon as possible," said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO. "Our systems are coming back online, and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat. We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues, and we are successfully executing those plans. Given the progress our IT professionals and plant teams have made in the last 24 hours, the vast majority of our beef, pork, poultry, and prepared food plants will be operational tomorrow (Wednesday, June 2)." On Wednesday, company officials issued an update that said they expected to be operating at close to full capacity across their global operations by Thursday.
nationalcybersecuritynews.today

Homeland Security Chief Vows Government-wide Response to Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack | Voice of America | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is leading a governmentwide response to the cyberattack that shuttered the largest fuel pipeline in the United States last week, sparking concerns about gasoline shortages. Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the Biden administration...
Public Safetyava360.com

U.S. transit agencies targeted in recent wave of cyberattacks

Two new cyberattacks targeted U.S. transit agencies. New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority and a Massachusetts ferry service both said their systems were recently compromised by hackers following Monday’s attacks on the world’s largest meat processing company, JBS SA. CBS News chief Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports on the response from Washington, and CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joined Tanya Rivero to discuss.
IndustryPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Cyberattacks have hit pipelines, meat industry and more. Is the pandemic to blame?

In May, Colonial Pipeline — which supplies nearly half of the East Coast’s fuel — learned it was hit by a cyberattack. The attack, which feds say was carried about by the ransomware group DarkSide, forced the company to shut down its 5,500-mile pipeline system that stretches from Texas to New Jersey. In response, drivers in the Southeast rushed to fill their cars with gas — drying up gas stations across the region and sparking a fuel shortage.
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

Cyberattacks targeting U.S. infrastructure on the rise

As CBS News' Jeff Pegues reports, the White House is urging companies to take preventative measures against ransomware attacks following a wave of cyber crimes targeting U.S. infrastructure. Then, Gordon Bitko, senior vice president of policy at the Information Technology Industry Council, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with his analysis.
Fraud Crimesbeefmagazine.com

FBI attributes JBS cyberattack to Russian ransomware gang

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said Wednesday that it continues to investigate the weekend cyberattack on JBS but revealed the names of those responsible for the attack. “We have attributed the JBS attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice,” the...
Mobile County, ALutv44.com

Mobile County cyberattack may take weeks to resolve

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile County Commission spokesperson says county systems are operational, butthis cyberattack may take weeks to resolve. In a statement, the Mobile County Commission says:. Mobile County systems are operational. We are working with law enforcement and experts, and following recommended protocols for governmental entities...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Meatpacker JBS says all facilities operating after weekend cyberattack

All of meatpacker JBS SA’s (JBSS3.SA) global facilities are fully operational after a weekend cyberattack disrupted much of its North American and Australian operations, the company said on Thursday. The Brazilian meatpacker's arm in the United States and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC.O), a U.S. chicken company mostly owned by JBS, lost...
IndustryDark Reading

The Colonial Pipeline Attack Is Your Boardroom Wake-Up Call

Our approach to national cybersecurity is broken. And this didn't just happen recently — cybersecurity has been broken for decades. The ransomware attack against the Colonial Pipeline system occurred almost 17 years to the day after I testified before the Senate Subcommittee on Terrorism, Technology, and Homeland Security on cyber-risks facing critical infrastructure, particularly the industrial control systems (ICS) used to manage those infrastructures. And while there have been other incidents before this one that should have sparked radical changes in our approach to cybersecurity, I, like many other longtime observers, thought (perhaps naively) that this one would be the wake-up call our business leaders needed.
Ottumwa, IAPosted by
Ottumwa Courier

Cyberattack impacts JBS Ottumwa operations

OTTUMWA — Operations continued a return to normal at facilities for the world’s largest meat processing company, including its operations in Ottumwa. A ransomware cyberattack caused disruptions of JBS in North America and Australia. The company said backups weren’t impacted and it was working to restore services. By late Tuesday,...
Public Safetynorthwestmoinfo.com

JBS Slowly Returning To Full Operation After Cyberattack

JBS Foods says their meat processing plants across the U.S. are back in operation following a cyberattack that struck the Brazilian meatpacking giant’s computer systems over the weekend. The attack caused market jitters Tuesday, with front-month cattle futures sharply lower. Speaking to our sister station WIBW Wednesday morning market analyst...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

U.S. Seizes Two Domains Used in Cyberattacks That Mimicked USAID Communications

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that it had seized two Internet domains that had been used in spear-phishing attacks that mimicked email communications from the U.S. Agency for International Development. The Justice Department said that it seized two command-and-control (C2) and malware distribution domains on May...
Industrymsspalert.com

DHS Issues Cyberattack Disclosure Policies for Pipeline Owners

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued its first ever mandatory security directive aimed at shoring up the nation’s oil and gas pipelines to repel cyber attacks. The order will require critical pipeline owners and operators to report confirmed and potential cybersecurity incidents to the...
IndustryTexarkana Gazette

Hack prompts new security regulations for U.S. pipelines

WASHINGTON — The federal government will issue cybersecurity regulations in the coming days for U.S. pipeline operators following a ransomware attack that led to fuel shortages across much of the Eastern Seaboard. The Transportation Security Administration, which oversees the nation's network of pipelines, is expected to issue a security directive...