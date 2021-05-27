U.S. may fine pipeline operators for unreported cyberattacks

JBS USA officials said in a press release Tuesday that they were making "significant progress" returning to normal operations at their facilities in the United States and Australia after a cyberattack over the weekend affected operations and forced the company to halt production at beef plants in the United States, including JBS Cactus. "JBS USA and Pilgrim's (JBS owns Pilgrim's Pride, a major poultry producer) are a critical part of the food supply chain, and we recognize our responsibility to our team members, producers, and consumers to resume operations as soon as possible," said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO. "Our systems are coming back online, and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat. We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues, and we are successfully executing those plans. Given the progress our IT professionals and plant teams have made in the last 24 hours, the vast majority of our beef, pork, poultry, and prepared food plants will be operational tomorrow (Wednesday, June 2)." On Wednesday, company officials issued an update that said they expected to be operating at close to full capacity across their global operations by Thursday.