Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania will eliminate its COVID-19 mask requirements by June 28, health officials say

Pocono Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania announced Thursday that the commonwealth would eliminate its mask mandates by June 28 as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccinations increase. "After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first," Acting Secretary Alison Beam said.

www.poconorecord.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Health Officials#State Officials#Health Systems#Public Officials#Pennsylvanians#Johnson Johnson#Maskless#Pa#Cdc#Covid 19 Cases#State Residents#Vaccination Status#Vaccinated Residents#Hospitals#Masks#Individual Businesses#Population#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

Public Health offers COVID-19 mask guidance

Governor Cuomo announced that New York State will be adopting the new CDC guidelines regarding mask-wearing starting Wednesday, May 19. If you are fully vaccinated (meaning that you have completed the series of vaccination, and are two weeks out from your last shot), you can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing.
Public HealthPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

State Health Officials to Monitor COVID-19 in Wastewater

Health officials are launching a statewide system to monitor COVID-19 and its variants in wastewater that will provide early warnings of a potential outbreak on a county-by-county basis. “Data generated through sampling wastewater will help public health officials better understand the extent of COVID-19 infections in communities,” Illinois Department of...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

UofL Health will require COVID-19 vaccination for employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health will require its employees to get vaccinated. UofL Health officials said all team members, and providers, including residents, fellows and rotating students, will be required to be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine starting Sept. 1. This includes all doses of a vaccine plus the recommended waiting time from the final dose, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pennsylvania StateAllentown Morning Call

Pennsylvania flu cases were at a record low this season. Health officials attribute that to masking and social distancing

Thanks to many behaviors and habits adopted to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the 2020-2021 flu season was the mildest one on record in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. During a virtual news conference Friday afternoon, Ray Barishansky, deputy secretary of health preparedness and community protection for...
Indiana Stateindianapublicmedia.org

IU Believes In The Legality Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

IU officials remain confident in the legality of its vaccine requirement for all students, faculty and staff this fall, despite growing opposition from Indiana lawmakers. Several GOP legislators and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita believe a new state law does not allow the University to make individuals show proof of vaccinations.
Ohio StateSpringfield News Sun

Health orders are over, but COVID is still here, Ohio health officials warn

While most coronavirus-related health orders are over in Ohio, health officials are reminding residents that the virus is still here. “The virus isn’t gone,” said Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff. “We need to remain vigilant.”. ExploreOhio COVID-19 restrictions end as cases wane: What you need to...
Worlddohanews.co

‘No compulsion’ in taking Covid-19 vaccine, Qatar health official says

Over 1 million people in Qatar are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as the country continues to expand its vaccination campaign. Non-vaccinated individuals will be able to enjoy the same privileges as those that have received the full dosage of the injection once the country reaches its target, Head of Vaccination at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Dr. Soha Al Bayat said on Qatar TV.
Public HealthJanesville Gazette

COVID-19 forecast murky as states drop mask requirements

Lingering questions about COVID-19 transmission and immunity are clouding the outlook for the fall as the U.S. drops restrictions, including mask requirements, and reduces case surveillance. The decisions to forgo some protective measures have split public health experts as the virus surges in some countries overseas and vaccination slows within...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Ohio eliminating color-coded COVID-19 Public Health Advisory Map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud announced Thursday the state is dropping its COVID-19 Public Health Advisory Map. The color-coded map was put into place on July 2, 2020, as a warning system for Ohio communities. The system was meant to warn communities of increasing concern about the spread of COVID-19. McCloud said the advisory map allowed public health systems to respond and helped saved lives.
Hawaii StateSeattle Times

Hawaii sets vaccine thresholds for lifting travel quarantine

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Friday that the state will drop its quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers once 70% of the state’s population has been vaccinated against the disease. Hawaii will also lift its requirement that people wear masks indoors once that level has been reached, he said.