Jordin Sparks, Alyson Stoner and Others Talk Mental Health in the Digital World: 'Keep Evolving'

By Joelle Goldstein
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordin Sparks and Alyson Stoner were among the stars who came together on Thursday to discuss social media and its impact on their mental health. This week, PEOPLE and the non-profit organization Bring Change to Mind, which was started by actress Glenn Close, is hosting a four-part virtual panel series on mental health and young people, called Conversations with Bring Change to Mind in Partnership with PEOPLE.

