How to get Among Us for free on PC
Among Us continues to prove popular among players from around the world, but the social deduction game can now be claimed completely free of charge. Innersloth has teamed up with Epic Games and is giving players the chance to grab Among Us for free. The ever-popular party game sees 4-10 players complete a variety of mini-games, while also trying to figure out which members are the impostors. It’s a relatively simple game and one that has proven extremely popular. In fact, the game continues to be one of the most-watched games on Twitch and YouTube.www.dexerto.com