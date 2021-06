My name is Cheekette, and I am the better half of a couple along with my devoted partner and very best buddy/hubby, Max. I will be speaking on behalf of both of us as I am definitely a take charge kind of gal! We are both about four years old. I am a Jack Russell terrier and Max is a red miniature pinscher. I must point out that we are indeed a bonded couple and would have to be adopted together. I can’t even imagine how my poor, sweet Max would fare without me; it’s unthinkable!