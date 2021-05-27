Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland, NY

Ruth P. Augenstein

Romesentinel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Pritchard Augenstein, 75, of Westmoreland, Hamlet of Spencer Settlement, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2021, just shy of her 76th birthday, at her home, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on January 31, 1945, in Westmoreland, N.Y. a daughter of the late Herbert and Marian Tudman Pritchard. Ruth attended a one room schoolhouse from grades 1- 5, then went on to attend Westmoreland Central High School, where she earned the honor of being Valedictorian of her graduating class in 1962. She continued her education at SUNY Cortland, earning a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. On August 16, 1975, Ruth was united in marriage to James Roy Augenstein, in a ceremony which took place in the First United Methodist Church of Rome. James and Ruth were introduced to each other at a USO dance which was held at Griffiss Air Force Base. Together they traveled all over the county for square dance competitions. This blessed union lasted 42 years until James passed away on March 4, 2018. During the late 1960’s Ruth joined the First United Methodist Church of Rome, where she was an active member of the church community and choir. She loved playing piano, guitar and reading. Ruth enjoyed line dancing at the Ava Dorman Senior Center and spending time with her friends bowling. She enjoyed baking pies for church gatherings and fire department fund raisers. Ruth also looked forward to spending time with her family at Camp Aldersgate in Greig, N.Y. Her family and friends would often receive knitted or sewn gifts that Ruth made. Her nieces and nephews could always go to the mailbox on their birthdays, knowing there would be a birthday card from Aunt Ruth, remembering them on their special day.

romesentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Obituaries
City
Greig, NY
City
Rome, NY
City
Westmoreland, NY
City
Potsdam, NY
City
Vernon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Bowling#Dance#Elementary Education#Master#Suny Cortland#Uso#Lyons Street#Merrick Road#Rome N Y#Ceremony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Westmoreland, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Westmoreland, NY: The Home to Central New York’s Largest Pizza?

Is this truly the largest pizza in Central New York? It just might be, and it's available for you in Oneida County. Capo's Italian Market & Deli opened for business in Westmoreland, New York in December of 2020. In their short time in business, reviews are nothing but positive and customers keep coming back for more. Although they've had great success so far business wise, they've seen the impact the pandemic has caused.
Rome, NYWKTV

Rome DMV closing to public for month of June

ROME, N.Y. – The Rome Department of Motor Vehicles will close for the month of June todo extensive staff training. People can still leave documents in the drop box at the office located at 301 W. Dominick St., or mail them to:. Rome DMV. 301 W. Dominick St. Rome, N.Y....
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Meet brothers with an unbreakable bond

Hello! We are Kingsley and Mo, two bonded brothers who were brought into the shelter by a concerned neighbor. Since my brother Mo is more on the shy side, I will do the ‘talking’ here! YES….. a neighbor became aware that our owner could no longer care for us so the owner gave permission for the neighbor to bring us to the shelter … and here we are! We are doing much better, as we suffered from flea allergies and some hair loss. Thank goodness for the shelter staff and their wonderful care!
Port Leyden, NYPosted by
Port Leyden News Watch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Port Leyden

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Port Leyden: 1. Line Cook - $200 Incentive* - 5/17 Interview Day; 2. Warehouse - Urgent Hire; 3. Website Liaison; 4. Family Practice Physician; 5. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2591 / Week; 6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,131 per week; 7. Local and Home Weekly CDL-A Truck Driving Job; 8. Local Company Drivers; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 10. Self Direction support staff;
Utica, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Utica Police Dealing with Paintball Problems in the City

The Utica Police Department has been dealing with a number of reports regarding paintball gun property damage and injuries over the past couple weeks. Saturday night, officials say officers received information regarding a vehicle involved in these incidents. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled but was apprehended a short time later.
Utica, NYRomesentinel.com

Craft beers, microbreweries flow with changing times, tastes

It’s a celebration for brewers — and beer enthusiasts alike — as each marks National Craft Beer Week, which runs through the weekend. With a variety of potential incentives for microbreweries — and a host of thirsty local residents — craft brewers and microbreweries are having a renaissance across the region.
Utica, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Price Chopper and Market 32 Locations In Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, and Little Falls Now Offering COVID Walk-In Vaccinations

Price Chopper and Market 32 shoppers across Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, and Little Falls can now walk up for COVID-19 vaccines. The company announced that shoppers will not be required to register for a COVID vaccine appointment as the grocery chain will administer vaccines on a walk-in basis. This change is applicable at all Price Chopper/Market 32 stores in New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Here in Central New York there are locations in Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, and Little Falls.
Buffalo, NYRomesentinel.com

Rome scholar named to honor society at Canisius College

BUFFALO — Harley Buczkowski, of Rome, was among 31 Canisius College students inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the honor society of Jesuit colleges and universities. The induction recognizes students who distinguish themselves in scholarship, loyalty and service, and encourages its members to a lifetime pursuit of intellectual development, deepening Ignatian spirituality, service to others, and a commitment to the core principles of Jesuit education.
Clinton, NYRomesentinel.com

Clinton Historical Society seeks interns

CLINTON — Clinton Historical Society, 1 Fountain St., is seeking some college interns to work at the historical building this summer starting June 1 and running through to the end of August. The historical society participates in a collaborative work program with Oneida County. Students are paid $12.50 per hour,...
Utica, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Heart Run/Walk Weekend Is On! Get Out and Walk This Weekend

It's a bit different than in year's past, but America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk Weekend is upon us! A signature celebration held each yearly in early-March was moved to mid-May because of the pandemic. The year's Run/Walk is a virtual event with teams and businesses gathering to raise money for the American Heart Association in local parks, and on area walking trails.
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Senior centers should reopen

We seldom quibble when it comes to organizations or individuals operating out of “an abundance of caution.” It is an approach that is often prudent, saving needless injury, harm or heartache. But that argument is, to us, no longer valid when it comes to the continued closure of senior centers...
Oneida County, NYRomesentinel.com

Telethon to aid History Center

Staffworks has joined the Oneida County History Center 16th Annual Telethon presented by the Bank of Utica as a Gold Challenge Matching Sponsor. Staffworks will donate $1,000 to the History Center during telethon and will double its sponsorship if the public matches its donation from 7 to 8 p.m. during the Wednesday, May 19, broadcast.
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

RFA roof dubbed ‘a disaster’

With a jam-packed agenda at their last regular meeting before the public vote on the $122.98 million proposed Rome City School District budget and Board of Education elections, current members of the board hashed out plans for the replacement of the Rome Free Academy roof, which officials said is literally falling off the building; a revised schedule for the school’s Junior Prom; allowing more spectators at district athletic contests; and a new principal for Gansevoort Elementary School among other business during the three-hour meeting.
Rome, NYWKTV

Mug Club: Vendors Wanted for Huge Yard Sale Fundraiser

It's time now to welcome the newest members of our Morning Mug Club -- brought to you Holland Farms Bakery & Deli. On Saturday, June 5, Copper City Community Connection in Rome is hosting a Huge Yard Sale Fundraiser. Right now, they need vendors and crafters. To rent an outside...
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Rome Lions take pride in projects

Rome Lions Club will coordinate several service projects this year, beginning with the completion of the second phase of a Reading Corner at Rome Art and Community Center, 308 W. Bloomfield St., today. The project includes removing weeds and leftover leaves, putting down landscape fabric, spreading out mulch and installing...
Rome, NYWKTV

Remember Brian

Rome, N.Y. - If you've driven along Route 46 in Rome near Elmer Hill Road recently, you may have asked yourself, who the heck is Brian?. There's a very large billboard that says 'Remember Brian'. It was put there by Steven Cornish, the brother of Brian Cornish, a life-long resident...
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Partnership to plant 60 evergreens

Griffiss Park Landowner’s Association has partnered with the Rome Rotary Club, the ADK Foothills Rotary, the New Hartford Rotary and Scout Troops 175 and 37G for a tree-planting event on Tuesday, May 11. An estimated, 60 balsam firs will be planted near the Ellsworth Trailhead at the Griffiss International Sculpture...