My Hero Academia's fifth season is diving into the final battle of the Joint Training Exercise Arc at present, featuring the long-awaited rematch between Deku and Shinso, and it seems as if the anime is continuing to dominate streaming platforms in both North America, and overseas when it comes to eyes glued to the series. With the next arc taking a break from the stories of the young heroes and instead focusing on Shigaraki and his League of Villains, it will be interesting to see how the ratings will ultimately be affected by focusing on the story of the antagonists for the first time.