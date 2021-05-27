Cancel
WWE

WWE Releases Another Major Commentator

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 8 days ago

WWE's ongoing run of releases continued on Thursday, as Fightful' Sean Ross Sapp broke the news that former Monday Night Raw play-by-play commentator Tom Phillips has been let go. Phillips first started working for WWE via backstage interviews on the WWE App in 2011. He gradually made his way onto television via his backstage interviews and would eventually work as a commentator for NXT, SmackDown, 205 Live, NXT UK and Raw. He was replaced by Adnan Virk at the Raw commentary desk on April 12, but Virk announced he was leaving the company on Tuesday.

comicbook.com
Bruiser Brody
Samoa Joe
Mickie James
Adnan Virk
WWE
Sports
