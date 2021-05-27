Clive Tyldesley: 'I can't fathom this drive for younger commentators - they need experience'

For many of us, Clive Tyldesley has provided the soundtrack to our football lives. World Cups, Euros, Champions League finals (“and Solskjaer has done it”), he has always been there, the man with the right words at the right time. And the good news is, he will be there this summer, commentating at the Euros for ITV after all. Not on England games, perhaps, but on plenty of others, his rich vocabulary and boyish brio will come into play, adding illumination to every occasion.