Nike Adds Metallic Gold Bling And Tan Leathers To The Air Force 1

While Kyrie, KD, and Harden will be leading the Brooklyn Nets through the Playoffs, the Nike Kyrie 7 has surfaced in a Metallic Gold variant that prepares for a Finals trip. While we all expected the trio of Kyrie, KD, and Harden to do well for the Nets, it’s nice to see the team and city be excited about a comfortable Playoff run in hopes of making it to the Finals. To celebrate the occasion, the Kyrie 7 will be dropping in a White, Black, and Metallic Gold color scheme. The design calls for a white textile design that showcases black detailing underneath which matches with a black overlay system that shares time with Metallic Gold on the Nike Swoosh logos as well as the heel piece. To add a Brooklyn feel to the design, a white and black midsole is paired with a grey rubber outsole.