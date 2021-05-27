Cancel
Violent Crimes

N.C. Parents Accused of Disguising 2-Year-Old Son's Shooting as Drive-By Attack

By Chris Harris
People
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of a 2-year-old boy shot earlier this month inside his North Carolina home are now behind bars, accused of staging the incident to look as though it had been a drive-by shooting. Online records obtained by PEOPLE confirm the charges filed against Lucentio Clark, 38, and Tianna Jumper,...

