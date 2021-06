"This is going to be the greatest era of intellectual property ownership," the media mogul predicted in an impassioned conversation at Consensus 2021. The chairman of VaynerX and CEO of VaynerMedia, Vaynerchuk said that while the current state of affairs surrounding NFTs reminds him of the hype associated with internet stocks in the early 2000s, it’s quite likely that in the near future the unique digital tokens will become the driving force for social currency.