Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance 1300 Returns Alongside Tees, Caps, And Gardening Gloves
Very, very few Aimé Leon Dore collaborations go under the radar. Their New Balance 1300, however, largely came and went without much of a murmur. This is due likely in part to its pre-order release, which seemingly made the shoes far more accessible than their 550, 990v2, 990v5, and so on. But if you’re just now hearing about these or regret not putting in an order back in 2020, you’re in luck as the streetwear label is offering a restock alongside new apparel and accessories.sneakernews.com