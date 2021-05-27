Madagascar: A Little Wild - Eric Stonestreet Guest Stars in New Season 3 Clip (Exclusive)
Season 3 of Madagascar: A Little Wild officially debuted on Peacock and Hulu on Thursday, showcasing new adventures for the pint-sized versions of the beloved DreamWorks characters. The season features a number of new surprises and guest stars across its seven episodes — and ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at one of them. An exclusive clip, which you can check out below, showcases Harley Horns, an actor who befriends Alex (Tucker Chandler) when both of them are working on a project together. Harley is voiced by none other than Eric Stonestreet, who is best known for his roles on Modern Family and both The Secret Life of Pets films.comicbook.com