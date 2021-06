HAMPTON, Va. -- One of the top shooters in the class of 2022 Justin Taylor had a big weekend for himself at the HoopGroup Southern Jam Fest. Taylor really locked in on the defensive side of the ball and excelled in catching and shooting all weekend. Right now the 6-foot-6 wing at St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville (Va.) and Team Takeover AAU program is ranked No. 56 nationally and has official visits scheduled to UNC (June 5 - 6), Syracuse (June 9 - 10) and Indiana (June 15 -16). Taylor expects to narrow his list to around five by the end of the month or early June he tells 247Sports. Villanova is showing high interest along with UConn entering the mix recently which are possible visit destinations as well.