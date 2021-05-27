Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Responds to Troll Who Says Her ‘Fillers’ Look ‘Rough’: ‘That’s So Hurtful’

Shut down! Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry slammed a troll who said she had “fillers” in her face on Wednesday, May 26.

The 16 & Pregnant alum, 29, shared a photo via Instagram of her adorable baby boy Creed smiling in a high chair while she sat next to him to promote Yeah Baby Goods.

“Your filler-filled face is looking rough. Yikes,” a rude commenter wrote. The “Coffee Convos” podcast host clapped back at the hater while getting very candid about what was going on in her life.

“That’s so hurtful when it’s actually not filler. It’s weight gain from PCOS,” Kailyn responded.

The Pothead Hair Care founder has been open about living with polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal disorder that is common among women of reproductive age, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kailyn even revealed earlier this month she is going through IVF and egg retrievals for a better chance at having more kids in the future.

“I don’t have any intentions any time soon to have more children,” the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcaster told Us Weekly on May 3 and noted she wants to have the freedom to later choose whether or not she will expand her family. “I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that’s what I want.”

Kailyn shares 11-year-old son Isaac with Jo Rivera and 7-year-old son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin. She and Chris Lopez are also parents to their 3-year-old son, Lux, and 9-month-old Creed.

The MTV star said she knew something was wrong because she was having “such heavy periods” and decided to consult with her doctor. “I was bleeding through three and four changes of clothes per day during my period … and I would bleed through my mattress. I would bleed through everything,” the Delaware native explained. Of course, the mystery of it all caused her a lot of stress.

Although she was relieved to find a cause to her symptoms, she’s been having “insane” side effects from the medication she’s been taking.

“I‘m just trying to figure out the best ways to manage the symptoms because the diagnosis came just as fast as the symptoms came,” the A Letter of Love author added. “So, it‘s just kind of all new and overwhelming. But we‘re gonna figure out a way to manage it, and we‘ll work it out.”