Milwaukee, WI

Mayor Barrett Announces City Facilities to Reopen on June 21

Most Employees Working Remotely Will Return to City Offices

MILWAUKEE— Mayor Tom Barrett has set Monday, June 21, 2021 as the date for a reopening of Milwaukee City Hall and the other city buildings where the public interacts with municipal offices. The decision comes after in-depth discussions with the Milwaukee Health Department and the City’s Department of Employee Relations.

“After careful review of the science and the COVID-19 trends, we have concluded that City offices can safely reopen for business in the coming weeks,” Mayor Barrett said. “In many cases, the public has been inconvenienced by the necessary health precautions, so easing the restrictions is a step forward in serving our residents.”

Visitors to City buildings, irrespective of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks for the foreseeable future. Similarly, workers at City facilities will also wear masks when they are in public areas. Visitors and employees who are not yet vaccinated are strongly encouraged to take that precautionary step.

During the public health emergency, a large majority of City workers continued to work in person at their regular work locations including firefighters, public works employees, and police officers. Approximately 800 office employees worked remotely or worked partly remotely and partly in their usual workplace.

With the reopening of public offices, employees will be returning to workplaces. In specific cases, with the approval of supervisors, some will continue to work remotely or partly remotely and partly in the workplace.

“City employees have done a remarkable job keeping government operating during the pandemic. They have shown flexibility, innovation, and dedication as they fulfilled their responsibilities,” Mayor Barrett said. “With precautions in place, I look forward to welcoming our colleagues back to their offices.”

The Mayor’s reopening decision applies to all the departments that are part of his administration including the Health Department, Neighborhood Services, City Development, Administration, Election Commission, Water Works, and other departments. Departments led by independently-elected officials will set their own reopening policies.

###

