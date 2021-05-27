UC San Diego’s Rady School Sees Record Enrollment During the Pandemic
With a record enrolled class of students, the University of California San Diego’s Rady School of Management is adding a flex Master of Science in business analytics (Flex MSBA) to its highly sought after business degree programs. As the only part-time program of its kind in Southern California, the flex MSBA is designed to serve the region’s data-rich industries in medicine, technology and defense, among others.ucsdnews.ucsd.edu