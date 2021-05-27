Restaurant Watch

Cancel
By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 11 days ago
MAY 11

SlapShot RVA Bar & Grille, 4350 Pouncey Tract Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: single-service plates and fry boats above the prep unit are not stored covered or inverted; fan guard in walk-in is dusty; observed grease on floor under the cookline; floor drain at three-compartment sink is dirty.

Burger King, 4240 Pouncey Tract Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed clean dishes with food debris on them on the rack at the three-compartment sink; women’s restroom stalls do not have covered receptacles; floor drain at the drive-thru is dirty; observed dirt under the pass thru line on the floor.

MAY 12

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital-Forest, 1602 Skipwith Road – The following violations were reported during a follow-up inspection: small flies observed; gaskets on hot boxes are in poor repair; leak observed under three-compartment sink area; floors along cookline are in poor repair (surface is no longer easily cleanable); two trench drains along the cookline have a tremendous amount of food debris.

MAY 13

Fountain of Yuice, 4354 S. Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: person in charge was asked to set up the three-compartment sink and did not know how to do so; facility sells smoothies with unapproved additives (elderberry syrup is from a non-FDA-approved source and a plant-based protein which is not FDA approved); to-go salad sold in glass door cooler is not labeled with ingredients or date marked; facility did not have test strips for three-compartment sink sanitizer; employee restroom and doors to dry storage are in poor repair.

Crab Du Jour, 4338 S. Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: handsinks at bar are missing paper towels; observed the same tongs being used for oysters, shrimp and chicken; observed the same breading being used for all meats; bar dish machine does not have sanitizer; juice incorrectly stored on floor under the three-compartment sink; single-service items on top of prep unit are not stored covered or inverted.

Hai Ky Mi Gia, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive – The following violations were reported during a follow-up inspection: dish machine does not have sanitizer; temperatures of pho broth, shrimp, mushrooms and sliced beef are elevated; no dates found on cooked foods (pho, shrimp, etc.); consumer advisory is inadequate; sugar and other powders at the drink station are unlabeled; clear liquids are unlabeled; strainer found in standing water; bottom of freezer is dirty and has ice build-up; drip tray is dirty.

MAY 17

Dominic’s of New York, 4401 Pouncey Tract Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility does not have a certified food protection manager certificate; temperatures of sausage and hot dogs hot holding on the grill are too low; equipment throughout is dirty (surfaces of reach-in drink unit, sides/bottom of grill, front of three-compartment sink); entrance floor is rusted out and a hole has formed; floor under equipment is dirty; hood filters are soiled and dusty; light shield is missing over the register and chips.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1420 N. Parham Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: insufficient sanitizer observed in three-compartment sink and wiping buckets; slicer is soiled; temperature of bacon is too low; temperatures of turkey and boiled ham is display case are elevated; temperatures of sliced tomato and lettuce on the front line are elevated; temperature of mushrooms in the prep top is elevated; tuna salad does not have a date mark; pink solution in bottle is unlabeled; no test strips observed for tablets; floor of walk-in freezer has food debris; “no smoking” signage is not present.

KanPai Japanese Steakhouse, 11964 W. Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee cutting oranges to be used in dressings with bare hands; women’s restroom is missing hand soap and paper towels; kitchen handsink is missing paper towels; facility’s parasite destruction record is out-of-date (2018); covered raw chicken incorrectly stored next to covered bowl of raw shrimp in the kitchen reach-in; several “clean” utensil bins are soiled; gun nozzles at the bar and interior of ice machine are dirty; temperatures of several foods are elevated (rice made the previous night, raw shrimp and cut watermelon in the walk-in, dressing at the service station, and salad and sauce in the salad reach-in); multiple working containers of soap and sanitizers throughout kitchen and bar are unlabeled; hand sanitizer incorrectly stored next to bar ingredients; three bulk storage containers of rice and sugar are unlabeled; boxes of food incorrectly stored on floor in walk-in freezer; beverages incorrectly stored on ground at bar area; observed two food carts that travel to customer tables incorrectly stored in the women’s restroom; observed person in charge wearing loose-hanging bracelets; spatulas incorrectly stored in between walls and three-compartment sink; gasket is torn on low boy on cookline; metal skimmer at fryer is broken; cutting board on the cookline is heavily scratched and stained; observed grease build-up on sides of fryer and on hood filters; bulk storage bins, outside of equipment in bar area, and bins on prep table shelves are dirty; shelves at sushi bar, ceiling and vents in kitchen, and vents in walk-in cooler are dusty; racks in walk-in cooler are moldy; walls throughout kitchen need cleaning, especially behind fryer and in walk-in cooler; floor under three-compartment sink needs cleaning.

Firehouse Subs, 4028-K Cox Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility could not produce certified food protection manager credentials; temperature of chicken soup at the steam table is too low; temperature of tuna in front three-door reach-in is elevated; temperatures of chicken, tomatoes and lettuce in the prep unit are elevated; working containers of cleaners in the kitchen are unlabeled; multiple cooling units have torn gaskets; multiple food storage bins have cracked plastic lids; hand soap dispenser is not dispensing consistently; observed food debris on knife magnet on prep line; observed mildew build-up behind three-compartment sink; caulking behind three-compartment sink is worn.

