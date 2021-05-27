Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Flag Pole to go up in Long Island City, Replaces Century-Old Pole Damaged by Hurricane Sandy

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m82cp_0aDUKXIZ00
The Blissville Veterans Memorial (Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Mituzas)

A new flag pole will go up in the Blissville section of Long Island City where a century-old pole was located before it was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The original flagpole, which was part of the Blissville Veterans Memorial that was established after WWI, was cut down by the city shortly after it was damaged by the hurricane.

Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer said that he had been trying to get the Dept. of Transportation to erect a new pole at the site—which is located where Greenpoint Avenue, Review Avenue, and Van Dam Street all meet—with little success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4lEr_0aDUKXIZ00
Historic photo of the Blissville Veterans Memorial (Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Mituzas)

Van Bramer said that the agency had failed the community and that he has decided to step in and allocate $500,000 from the city budget to have it replaced.

“The Blissville Civic Association, Community Board 2 and [local resident] Thomas Mituzas have been trying to get the DOT to take responsibility and shamefully they refused at every turn,” Van Bramer said. “Ultimately, I wanted to get this done for the community.”

The $500,000 will be used to replace the flagpole, upgrade the memorial and the public space that surrounds it.

“I want this to be a civic space that the people of Blissvillle can take pride in,” Van Bramer said. “It is of great significance to the residents.”

Mituzas, a Blissville resident whose family has lived in the area since 1907, said that the flagpole means a great deal to the community, which consists of about 500 residents.

He said that many of his great uncles fought for the country and that it is a monument to them and others.

“I think of my great uncle and how he came home, with half of his face burned off,” Mituzas said. Many people suffered, he added, and should be remembered..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MWGY_0aDUKXIZ00
Historic photo of the Blissville Veterans Memorial (Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Mituzas)

Mituzas said that residents visit the memorial several times a year, such as on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and on July 4.

“Our memorial serves as a place to remember and honor all those Blissville residents who served our country and the families that sacrificed as well. It serves as a reminder of the travesties of war,” Mituzas said.

He has been advocating for a new flagpole since 2013 and has been helped by Lisa Deller and Sheila Lewandowski of Community Board 2 to get it done. He said he was especially grateful to Van Bramer for his backing.

“The people of Blissville deserve this,” Mituzas said. “Restoring this flagpole will provide the rightful honor to all who served and shall stand as a testament to the power that can exist when a community comes together.”

Mituzas said a remembrance ceremony will be held at the site on Memorial Day at 2:30 p.m.

Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
126
Followers
122
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#Long Island City#Dam#Memorial Day#Wwi#Council#Community Board#Dot#Dept Of Transportation#Van Dam Street#Greenpoint Avenue#Review Avenue#Home#Veterans Day#War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsgivemeastoria.com

Rock Of Ages In Long Island City

The area surrounding an enormous, ancient glacial erratic in Long Island City has been transformed into a vibrant pedestrian plaza. The Department of Transportation (DOT) has partnered with the Street Seats program and the VOREA Group to turn the stretch of 12th Street between 44th Avenue and 43rd Road into a public space to be used by artists and as a small park for pedestrians.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Community Group, Dubbed 26 for 26, Forms to Back Bagga for City Council

A group of western Queens community leaders has come together to help Amit Bagga break away from a crowded field to win the 26th District council seat. The group, dubbed 26 for 26, is co-chaired by Matthew Wallace, the chief of staff for the term-limited council member Jimmy Van Bramer, and Clara Oza, a public school parent coordinator from Sunnyside.
Osmond, NEnortheastnebraskanews.us

Drop box for old flags is placed by city hall

OSMOND — Jim Schmit, a member of Osmond’s Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Squadron, recently approached the Osmond City Council with a request for permission to put a drop box to collect old flags, in memory of the late Norman Lorenz, on the north side of the city auditorium. Schmit had received permission from American Legion Post 326 and the SAL to seek council approval, since it would be more visible by the auditorium instead of the side street by the Legion post. The council gave their approval to put the drop box to the north of the auditorium.
Traffickgncnewsnow.com

45th and I-27 Delays Possible thanks to New Signal Pole Installation

On June 3rd, starting at 7 P.M., new signal poles and mast arms will be installed on 45th Avenue and I-27. The Texas Department of Transportation has partnered with the American Lighting & Signalization to perform these installations. Expect lane closures and delays along the I-27 frontage road, and possible...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Family-Themed Meet and Greet With D26 Candidates to Take Place in LIC Saturday

Western Queens voters will get a chance on Saturday to meet with many of the city council candidates who are vying to represent them. A family-themed meet-and-greet event will take place outdoors in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Twelve of the 15 Democratic candidates running to represent the 26th Council District are set to attend. A Republican candidate has also confirmed his attendance.
Wolf Trap, VAtysonsreporter.com

Park Service unveils long list of upgrades for Wolf Trap National Park

Better traffic circulation, accessibility, and amenities are some potential changes that could come to Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts. The Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts and National Park Service unveiled a proposed amendment to the park’s general management plan during a virtual public meeting on May 25.
East Hampton, NYsagharborexpress.com

Commuter Connection Will Return, Montauk Hopper Probably Not

Local officials say they expect the South Fork Commuter Connection shuttle trains to begin running along the South Fork again in the fall, but a popular shuttle bus route in Montauk that has operated in recent summers is unlikely to roll again, at least not this summer. The commuter connection...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

1199 SEIU Endorses Lynn Schulman for District 29 Council Seat

Local 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the largest union in New York and the nation’s largest healthcare union, today endorsed community activist Lynn Schulman for election to City Council District 29. “Lynn Schulman is a life-long champion for healthcare workers’ rights and a fierce advocate for improving healthcare access...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Queens Post

Progressive Activist Cynthia Nixon Endorses Gagarin for Forest Hills Council Seat

A city council candidate running to represent District 29 in Forest Hills picked up the endorsement of an influential progressive activist and actress on Tuesday. Aleda Gagarin, who is running to replace the term-limited Karen Koslowitz, received the backing of Cynthia Nixon, the progressive actress who gave Andrew Cuomo a spirited challenge in the 2018 Democratic primary for governor.