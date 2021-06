When I started my first sales job, I tracked information about prospects and clients on notecards stored in shoe boxes divided by counties and cities. Each evening, I would update the notecards and create new ones from the contacts that I had made that day, then I would pour over the notecards for the next day. After that, I would review the area I would be working on and map out the best use of my time in order to maximize my efforts. This was my nightly activity for an hour or so after we put the kids to bed. I would then repeat the entire process the following evening.